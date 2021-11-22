To assist with public safety, please remain diligent in adhering to safe practices outlined by the CDC like wearing a face covering and social distancing, when out in the community and stay home if you feel ill. We recommend confirming details and verifying requirements and/or safety procedures for guests before visiting a local shop, eatery or other business.



Celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative for holiday shoppers to support stores in their communities, by shopping in person or online with local businesses in Wichita on Saturday, Nov. 27, and throughout the holiday season.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, many local shops offer sales by appointment or online shopping with delivery or pickup options.

Whether you're looking for holiday gift items or something for yourself, Wichita’s many eclectic shopping districts deliver big on unique gift items you can only find in Wichita. Pair your shopping excursion with a bite to eat from a nearby local eatery!

Not sure where to start? Grab your list of who’s been naughty or nice and scroll down to find some of the many one-of-a-kind shops and specialty stores in Wichita. After that, explore more festive ideas for your holidays in Wichita.

Click/tap Full Screen on map for easy navigating