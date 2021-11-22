Celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative for holiday shoppers to support stores in their communities, by shopping in person or online with local businesses in Wichita on Saturday, Nov. 27, and throughout the holiday season.
If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, many local shops offer sales by appointment or online shopping with delivery or pickup options.
Whether you're looking for holiday gift items or something for yourself, Wichita’s many eclectic shopping districts deliver big on unique gift items you can only find in Wichita. Pair your shopping excursion with a bite to eat from a nearby local eatery!
Not sure where to start? Grab your list of who’s been naughty or nice and scroll down to find some of the many one-of-a-kind shops and specialty stores in Wichita. After that, explore more festive ideas for your holidays in Wichita.
Old Town District
The brick-lined streets, historic lampposts and converted warehouses from the late 1800s let you know you’re in Old Town. The area is a mix of more than 100 businesses, including restaurants, locally owned shops, clubs, theaters, galleries, museums, loft residences, public plazas and more.
Local shopping options:
- A.Jay Health & Wellness: Achieve health and balance and soothe away muscle aches and pain through a holistic approach
- Kernel’s Popcorn Express: Local, gourmet popcorn, handcrafted with more than 30 flavor combinations
- Lucinda’s: Cheeky, off-the-wall gifts, distinctive clothing, shoes, jewelry and Wichita flag swag
- Museum of World Treasures: Shop the gift store at this eclectic museum; they will offer 35% off merchandise and memberships on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday
- Old Town Farm & Art Market: In the center of the city, this market brings together local vendors on Saturdays
- Standard Issue Co.: Essential men’s products such as clothing, accessories, grooming and more
- Uniquities Home: Stylish home décor, artwork, furniture and more
Nearby dining:
- B&C Barbeque Pub & Grill, District Taqueria, Emerson Biggins, Larkspur Bistro & Bar, Meddy’s, Playa Azul, Public at the Brickyard, Pumphouse, River City Brewing Co., Sabor Latin Bar & Grille
East Wichita & Bradley Fair
In east Wichita, you’ll find shopping choices galore as well as Bradley Fair, an open-air plaza with everything from charming boutiques to well-known national retailers.
Local shopping options:
- Bohemia Healing Spa: Visit the new East Wichita location of this spa, which offers natural and holistic treatments including therapeutic massage, facials and health wraps
- Cocoa Dolce: Unique chocolate and wine pairings, coffee drinks, chocolate cocktails and gelato; recently added a new line of new line of breakfast items such as breakfast burritos, quiches, yogurt, and muffins
- The Farris Wheel: Old-time sweet shoppe, carries confections and more
- Kendra Scott: Features a color bar where you can customize necklaces, bracelets, or rings in-store.
- Paint the Towne: All ages are welcome in this guided painting experience
- Paramount East Antique Mall: Antiques, vintage, furniture, glassware, primitives, industrial, farmhouse décor, collectibles and so much more in 225 booths within tens of thousands of square feet
- The Popcorner: Hand-crafted, gourmet popcorn
East Wichita & Bradley Fair dining:
- Bella Luna Café, Bricktown Brewery, Carlos O' Kelly’s Mexican Café, Chester’s Chophouse & Wine Bar, Chicken N Pickle, Churn & Burn, Dempsey’s Biscuit Co., Georges French Bistro, Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q (North, S. Rock & East), Homegrown Wichita, Il Primo Espresso Café, Lola’s Bistro, Meddys, Newport Grill, Saltgrass Steak House, Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, YaYa’s Eurobistro, Ziggy’s Pizza
Douglas Design District
The stretch of Douglas Avenue from Old Town to the doorway of east Wichita is known as Douglas Design District, and it is lined with eateries, local boutiques, breweries and public art. The area has more than a dozen unique places to shop and eat and is also known for the locally-created murals you will find in every nook and cranny.
Local shopping options:
- Assistance League of Wichita Thrift Shop: One of the cleanest, most organized thrift shops in Wichita, also known for its philanthropic programs
- Board & Brush: DIY workshops to make custom wood art creations and signs to use as home décor
- Frank Lloyd Wright Allen House: Find books, home décor, clothing and other gift items; they will have Museum Store Sunday in-person deals and will offer 25% off on Cyber Monday
- The Spice Merchant: Wichita’s original gourmet coffee roaster, offering international spices, coffees and teas
- The Workroom: Local art and artisan accessories, great inventory of Wichita flag swag
- Zeep: Handcrafted bath and body care and home fragrance, including scrubs, creamy whipped soaps, candles, wax melts and more
Nearby dining:
- The Anchor, The Donut Whole, The Hill Bar & Grill, Lava & Tonic, Lucky’s Everyday, Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, Reverie Coffee Roasters, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Vora Restaurant European, Wine Dive
Downtown Wichita
Downtown Wichita is a vibrant, authentic space and hub for creative expression and situated just east of the Arkansas River in the core of the city. It’s also home to many distinct local shops and eateries. Plenty of public art, including more than 30 bronze sculptures, can be found along Douglas Avenue.
Local shopping options:
- Cocoa Dolce: Unique chocolate and wine pairings, coffee drinks, chocolate cocktails and gelato; recently added a new line of new line of breakfast items such as breakfast burritos, quiches, yogurt, and muffins
- Colour t-Hair-apy Salon & Oxygen Bar: Wichita’s first oxygen bar and salon offering amazing colour, precision haircuts and extensions
- Jenny Dawn Cellars: Purchase wine, wine club memberships, gift baskets, cookbooks, lipstick and more at Wichita’s first urban winery
- Nifty Nut House: Since 1937, this specialty store has filled its shelves with classic and modern candies, nuts, snacks and unique gift items
- Urban Interiors: Home décor for all seasons, furniture, artwork, seasonal home décor, lighting and Wichita flag swag
Nearby dining and breweries:
- The Artichoke Sandwichbar, Bite Me BBQ, Café Bel Ami, Harvest Kitchen/Bar, Homegrown Wichita, The Kitchen, Molino’s Mexican Cuisine, Old Mill Tasty Shop, Paradise Donuts, Peace Love & Pie, Placeholder Coffee, Siena Tuscan Steakhouse Restaurant, Sunflower Espresso
- Watering holes in the area include Cana Wine & Cocktails, Dockum, Third Place Brewery, Nortons Brewing Company, PourHouse by Walnut River Brewing Company, Sweet Allie B’s Limestone Beer Co.
West Wichita & NewMarket Square
West Wichita consists of popular shopping and dining districts, including NewMarket Square – home to popular retailers and restaurants, as well as Wichita favorites.
Local shopping options:
- Cocoa Dolce: Unique chocolate and wine pairings, coffee drinks, chocolate cocktails and gelato; recently added a new line of new line of breakfast items such as breakfast burritos, quiches, yogurt, and muffins
- Generations Antiques & Artisans: Re-purposed, up-cycled, whimsical treasures and Wichita flag swag
- Paramount Antique Mall: Antiques, vintage, furniture, glassware, primitives, industrial, farmhouse décor, collectibles and so much more in 225 booths within tens of thousands of square feet
- The Popcorner: Hand-crafted, gourmet popcorn
Nearby dining:
- 6S Steakhouse, Bella Luna Café, Bella Vita Bistro, Bricktown Brewery, Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, Homegrown Wichita, Hurricane Sports Grill, Kookaburra Coffee, Two Brothers BBQ, Wichita Brewing Co. & Pizzeria, Ziggy’s Pizza
Historic Delano District
Wichita’s Delano District is just west of the Arkansas River near downtown along Douglas Avenue. It is an eclectic and fun shopping district with a rich history.
Local shopping options:
- Bungalow 26: Unexpected and eclectic goods, Wichita-centric items, home accessories and beauty products
- Bohemia Healing Spa: natural and holistic treatments including therapeutic massage, facials and health wraps
- Exploration Place: Don’t forget gift shops at Wichita museums have great gift selections. Many will be participating in Small Business Saturday as well as Museum Shop Sunday with discounts, including this special at Exploration Place
- Hatman Jack’s: For more than 45 years, this specialty shop has been creating and customizing hats and repairing hats, also stock gloves, scarves and other accessories
- The Health Connection: Alternative medicine store, carrying CBD products and offering yoga, guided meditation, pain therapy and more; great selection of Wichita flag swag items
- Vortex Souvenir: Art and design-focused retail gift shop offering curated items produced by independent artists
Nearby dining:
- Alzavino Wine Tavern, Delano Barbecue Company, Leslie Coffee Co., The Monarch, Milkfloat, NuWay Burgers, Picasso’s Pizzeria, TJ’s Burger House
Revolutsia
Revolutsia is a unique shipping container mall and dining community located just east of the Douglas Design District in Wichita. It is centered around a firepit and outdoor gathering space.
Local shopping options:
- Aztekas Boutique: Premier Hispanic artisan shop working with artists in Mexico and indigenous people; ship all over the U.S.
- Calabar Market: Handmade bath bombs, shea butter, salt and sugar scrubs, African clothing, t-shirts, sunglasses, handbags and other accessories
- Camp Creek Vintage: Vintage clothing for men and women in Wichita
- Snark and String Studio: Planners, pens, washi tapes and analog productivity goods
- Wizards Asylum ICT: New release and extensive back issue collection of comics, great selection of tabletop and board games
- Ze German Markt: Wichita’s only German-exclusive import shop, full of treats, ingredients and supplies
Nearby dining:
- Monica’s Bundt Cake, Prost, Better Yet Coffee, Boards, Fleur De Vin, Taco Locale
Clifton Square
Nestled in between the Douglas Design District and College Hill sits Clifton Square, a 19th century village of local shops. If you’re looking for charm and character, this is the shopping experience for you! Plus, many murals to find, painted on the Victorian homes-turned shops.
Local shopping options:
- Aida Stenholm: Find handmade bags, accessories and custom shoes designed by Aida Stenholm and individually handcrafted of high-quality leather and eco-friendly rubber
- Clifton Collective: A collective of Midwest Makers with a passion for all things local, Midwest and handcrafted
- La Vie Bohème Apothecary and Curiosity Shoppe: Supplier of loose herbs and teas, tea accessories, crystals, spiritual items, books and oracle/tarot cards, boho home decor, jewelry, apparel and many other giftables
- Papa’s General Store: Hand-dipped ice cream, gourmet espresso, craft roast coffee, shakes, hot chocolate bombs, novelty socks and amazing novelties and more
- The Tea House at Clifton Square: Specialty and loose-leaf tea from around the world, tea accessories and prepackaged food, such as biscotti and muffins
Nearby dining:
- Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Ziggy’s Pizza, The No Bake Café, Wine Dive, Vora Restaurant European, Two Brothers BBQ, Scotch & Sirloin
Surrounding area
Just north of Wichita, you’ll find many unique shops, glass-blowing studios and even a farm to sip wine and savor fresh cheeses and gelato.
Shopping options:
- Hundred Acre Floral: Design studio specializing in fresh flower designs; monthly plans available
- Infinity Art Glass: Christmas ornaments, hand-blown glass sculptures, sinks, lights, paperweights and vessels; glassblowing demonstrations by appointment
- Karg Art Glass: Watch hand-blown art glass being created and shop the gift gallery
- Twister City Harley-Davidson: Wichita-area Harley-Davidson® dealer
Nearby eateries and wineries:
